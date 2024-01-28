Charity hockey game held to help Dallas PD sergeant who suffered stroke

Dallas police officers and Fort Worth firefighters went face-to-face on the ice Saturday, and all for a good cause.

It was a charity hockey game to help a first responder who suffered a rare stroke at just 48 years old.

About 200 people showed up for the game.

They got to watch some great hockey and support an even greater cause.

Dallas police officers put on a different uniform, laced up their skates, and hit the ice ready for battle.

A battle of the badges against the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The game was more than just bragging rights. It was about helping one of their own.

"I’m really shocked. I’m excited, I’m extremely humbled," Dallas PD Sgt. Will Mark said.

Sgt. Mark is thankful to be at the game after he suffered a stroke while on the job in December.

At 48 years old, it’s something his family never expected.

According to the CDC, one in seven strokes occurs in people under 50.

"It was scary, I had some good support," Mark said.

Mark’s family in blue wanted to make sure he has long-term support.

All of the proceeds from the game will go to Mark’s family.

"I was overwhelmed when Mike Bono gave me a call and proposed this. I wasn’t really expecting it. I’m extremely humbled," Mark said.

The stands were filled with fans and friends, like Joshua Shipp, who is a Dallas PD K-9 Unit sergeant.

"There was no way we were going to miss this today," Shipp said.

An opportunity to support his brother in blue.

"Will’s a good member of the team. He’s going to get better and be back helping us out and helping the city and we’re excited," Shipp added.

Mark is thankful to be standing and holding his kids’ hands.

"The recovery is going pretty good, real fast. I’ve been blessed to have the people around me to help out, especially these guys right here," Mark said.

That’s the real victory.

"It’s an honor, it’s an honor to stand among them right now. It really is a very humbling experience," Mark said.

The game raised nearly $2,000 for Sgt. Mark and his family.