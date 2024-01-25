Charity hockey game being held to help Dallas PD sergeant who suffered stroke

Dallas police officers and Fort Worth firefighters are going to deal with icy conditions this weekend, but it will be on the rink and for a good cause.

They're lacing up to help a first responder who suffered a rare stroke at 48 years old.

According to the CDC, one in seven strokes occur in people under 50.

It’s something Dallas PD Sgt. Will Mark's family never expected.

At just 48 years old, no one expected Mark to suffer a severe stroke requiring hospitalization in the ICU.

"Took me as a surprise. I've known him personally, a good friend of mine, wasn't expecting that news for him being in the physical shape he's in and at his age," Dallas PD Det. Michael Bono. "The week of Christmas, he suffered a stroke on duty, with seizures. Sergeant Mark has been making a remarkable recovery. He's at 80% efficiency movement and speech."

The blue brotherhood is a strong one.

Det. Bono said the Dallas Police Hockey Team exists for this very purpose.

"Try to get families whatever they can in their time of need. Whether it is an injury on duty, or off duty, or family related, trying to help the team however we can," Bono explained.

Saturday's game is not just a rivalry between cities, but also a battle of the badges against the Fort Worth Fire Department.

"Great atmosphere. If you've never been to one, make this one time to try," Bono said.

Bono hopes the game can generate help for Mark's family for the long-term.

"The Dallas Stars graciously donated the ice for us, so every penny of this event is going straight to Sgt. Will Mark and his family," he said.

Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars also donated fun auction items for hockey fans available in a raffle.

It's a game where the big win will be off the ice.

"The first week or two you get a lot of support. We want to carry that forward through 2024," Bono added.

Saturday's game is at the StarCenter in Farmers Branch at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10, with 100% of the money going to Sgt. Mark's family. Kids under 10 are free.