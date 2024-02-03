2 Dallas PD officers injured in overnight crash

article

The 24-year-old driver of an SUV was involved in a crash that sent two Dallas PD officers to a hospital overnight Friday.

The wreck happened just after midnight, in the eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway, near Forest Lane.

Dallas police officers were blocking the scene of another crash, when police said Michael Padilla slammed into a squad car with two officers inside.

They were taken to a hospital as a precaution, where they were treated and released.

Police said Padilla was arrested on unrelated warrants.

No further details were released about the crash, or whether Padilla will face additional charges.