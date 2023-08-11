Dallas PD officer to receive Star of Texas Award

Expand / Collapse search
DALLAS - A Dallas PD senior corporal will receive an award for his bravery while responding to a shooting back in April.

Senior corporal Scott Jay will receive the Star of Texas Award, given to honor men and women serving as peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, and federal law enforcement officers who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

It’s for his actions on April 27, when he and his K9 partner, Figor, responded to a shooting.

After hours of searching for the suspect, Jay and Figor tracked the suspect to a nearby creek.

Figor attacked the suspect, who shot the dog in the chest and shot at Jay, hitting him in the leg.

Despite being shot, both continued to stop the suspect from getting away.

The ceremony will happen next month in Austin.