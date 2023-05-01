Dallas police release body camera video of shootout that injured officer, K9

The Dallas Police Department will release body camera video of a Friday morning shootout that injured a Dallas police officer and K9 and killed the suspect.

To this point little information has been released about the shooting.

We know the officer and K9 were in Pleasant Grove searching a wooded area for a suspect in a domestic violence shooting that injured two on Thursday night. The suspect shot the officer in the leg and shoulder. The K9 was also shot once.

The officer was able to shoot back at the suspect, killing them.

The officer, who has not been named, has been released from the hospital. The K9 partner is also back home recovering.

The suspect's name has not been released.

Dallas police are expected to give more information on the shooting and share the body camera video of the shootout on Monday morning.

You can watch the news conference with Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia at 10:15 a.m. on this page.