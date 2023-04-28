Dallas police officer, K9 shot in Pleasant Grove

A Dallas police officer and K9 were shot early Friday morning in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

DPD says the wounded officer was shot in the leg and shoulder around 12:30 a.m. while confronting a suspect in another shooting at Prairie Creek Road and Scyene Circle.

The officer was rushed to Baylor Medical Center in East Dallas, where he is awake and talking. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The K9 was also hit in the exchange of gunfire and is also expected to recover.

The Dallas Police Association says the officer is a tenured officer who was well known in the department.

"He's doing well, obviously he's in care. He's going to be here for a while, spoke with the family, but he's doing well," said Sgt. Mike Mata, the president of the Dallas Police Association.

Police were trying to find a person who was wanted for a domestic shooting in the area on Thursday night.

2 people were shot in a home on Cypress Avenue around 9:45 p.m., both of those victims are expected to survive.

"The officers were responding to a family violence call. The officers were then looking for the suspect for an extended period of time," said Sgt. Mata.

The Canine Unit and Air 1 was called to the scene and located the suspect in a creek area. Then shots were exchanged.

The Dallas officer and his K9 partner were hit. Dallas police say the suspect was also hit by gunfire.

Dallas city councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn told FOX 4 that DPD informed her that the suspect died of his injuries.