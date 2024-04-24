Dallas officer shot during chase released from rehab

The officer who was shot last month while following a stolen vehicle has been released from rehab.

Dallas police shared a photo of Officer Tyler Morris leaving the hospital on Tuesday.

Morris was shot in March by a suspect in the car that was being chased.

Jaheart Nickelberry is accused of firing five shots at the officers’ unmarked car. One round went through the driver’s side door and hit Morris in the hip.

Related article

Shortly after the shooting, Morris wrote in a social media post that his hip was broken, and he didn’t have much feeling in his left leg. He underwent two surgeries.

Two other teenage suspects were charged with evading arrest following the shooting.

Three teens were released without being charged.