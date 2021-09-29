Dallas officer killed by COVID-19 to be remembered at vigil

Dallas police will remember a senior corporal who died after a battle with COVID-19.

Arnulfo Pargas Jr. passed away this past Thursday.

The Dallas Police Department said he contracted COVID-19 about three months ago and ended up hospitalized.

He reportedly wanted to get vaccinated but did not make it to a clinic before he was infected.

A friend and fellow DPD officer said Sr. Cpl. Pargas was beloved by the Dallas community.

"Before anything else, people like Artie are rare. We appreciate him and his legacy will live on," said Angela Shaw, the assistant chief for DPD’s Community Engagement and Operations Bureau. "If you decide the vaccine is right for you, that needs to be the most important thing today, not tomorrow. Tomorrow’s not promised."

A vigil for Sr. Cpl. Pargas will be held Wednesday night at Texas Rangers Youth Academy Baseball Field in Dallas. It starts at 6 p.m.