Dallas officer dies following 3-month battle with COVID-19

article

A Dallas police officer has died of COVID-19.

Officers escorted the body of Sr. Cpl. Arnulfo Pargas, Jr. from UT Southwestern Medical Center to a funeral home in northwest Dallas.

Police said he died Thursday after a three-month battle with the virus.

Last month, a fundraiser was held at the family’s ice cream shop to help pay for his medical bills.

Those who knew him referred to him as the West Dallas Hero. Chief Eddie Garcia called him as a great man.

RELATED:

Dallas firefighter dies from COVID-19

Denton County fire marshal dies from COVID-19

Fort Worth ISD official reports 2 district employees died of COVID-19 this week

Advertisement

2 Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office employees die of COVID-19