Expand / Collapse search

Armed man hospitalized after being shot by Dallas PD officers, police say

By
Published 
South Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a man to a hospital early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m., when officers were called to the 2600 block of Robert B Cullum Boulevard for an "armed encounter."

Responding officers found a man who they said was armed with a gun.

Featured

City of Dallas attacked by ransomware gang 'Royal', city services still affected
article

City of Dallas attacked by ransomware gang 'Royal', city services still affected

The Dallas Public Library, Dallas Water Utilities, courts and more have been affected by the cyberattack.

The officers gave him commands to drop the gun, but police said he refused and even fired into the air.

As he ran toward a vehicle that was waiting at a red light, police said officers fired their guns, hitting the man.

Officers gave him medical assistance until medical crews arrived. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.