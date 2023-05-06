Armed man hospitalized after being shot by Dallas PD officers, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a man to a hospital early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just after 3 a.m., when officers were called to the 2600 block of Robert B Cullum Boulevard for an "armed encounter."
Responding officers found a man who they said was armed with a gun.
The officers gave him commands to drop the gun, but police said he refused and even fired into the air.
As he ran toward a vehicle that was waiting at a red light, police said officers fired their guns, hitting the man.
Officers gave him medical assistance until medical crews arrived. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.