Armed man hospitalized after being shot by Dallas PD officers, police say

Dallas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a man to a hospital early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m., when officers were called to the 2600 block of Robert B Cullum Boulevard for an "armed encounter."

Responding officers found a man who they said was armed with a gun.

The officers gave him commands to drop the gun, but police said he refused and even fired into the air.

As he ran toward a vehicle that was waiting at a red light, police said officers fired their guns, hitting the man.

Officers gave him medical assistance until medical crews arrived. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.