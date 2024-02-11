Robbery suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with Dallas PD officers, police say

article

Dallas police are investigating after officers exchanged gunfire with robbery suspects overnight Saturday.

Police said this started just after 12:30 a.m., when officers were called about a business being robbed in the 2900 block of W. Wheatland Road.

Responding officers found multiple suspects robbing a business.

As they approached the scene, police said the group of robbers opened fire on them.

Officers returned fire, before the robbers ran off.

During the chase, police said the robbers exchanged fire with officers a second time.

One of the robbers was hit by the gunfire. Officers gave them first aid, before they were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No officers were hurt.

Investigators are working to find the other suspects.