Dallas police see an uptick in 'jugging' robberies

Dallas police are raising an alert about a growing crime trend in the city.

They say they are seeing an increase in what is known as jugging, when criminals wait for people to come outside a bank with money and then take that money from them.

The term jugging actually dates back to the 1930s.

"We've seen it here in our local banks and institutions within the city check cashing places and also at commercial stores and businesses," said Dallas Police Assistant Chief Michael Igo.

Surveillance images captured a case in a bank parking lot.

A driver's money and credit cards were taken after the suspects in a van parked behind him, blocking him in.

"Typically what happens is somebody will go to a bank, they'll take out money. Often times they're carrying that money out of a bank bag or in a cash envelope and they're approached by these criminals who are threatening them with violence, or actually in some cases, violence is occurring," said Igo.

Police are giving people a few tips to avoid becoming a victim of jugging:

Pay attention to vehicles in bank parking lots, especially if they are backed in and people are inside

Conceal any bank bags and cash envelopes when leaving financial institutions

Watch to see if you are being followed as you leave parking lots

"The department's been very proactive on this. We work with other local law enforcement agencies, we have officers in place that really conduct covert surveillance on these banks," said Igo.

Four men between 19 and 26 were busted for two of these jugging offenses.

They are charged with organized crime, meaning their case will be a federal one.

Police recovered bank bags, cash, guns, drugs and personal possessions taken from their victims.

"The biggest thing the public can do is to just be vigilant and pay attention when they are going to these financial institutions. That one thing alone is key for them not to become a victim of these offenses," said Igo.

Last year, there were 223 such robberies in the city.

Already this year, 143, an increase this summer.

Some juggers have traveled to Dallas from as far away as Houston.