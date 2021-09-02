Dallas firefighter dies from COVID-19
DALLAS - A driver engineer with Dallas Fire-Rescue has died from COVID-19.
David Leos, who had been with the department since 1981, is their first DFR firefighter to die from the coronavirus.
He leaves behind a wife and eight children, and has a brother and son who are also with Dallas Fire-Rescue.
The department said Leos "served the citizens of Dallas for 40 years before passing after a long and courageous battle with COVID-19."
Leos was assigned to Fire Station 41.
