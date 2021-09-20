2 Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office employees die of COVID-19

article

Two employees with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office died over the weekend because of COVID-19.

The department said booking tech Matthew Pagan lost his battle with the virus on Sunday.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Deputy William "Howard" Gudgell died on Friday.

Gudgell had been with the department in several roles since 2005. He had served in law enforcement for more than 40 years.

Co-workers said he was known for his constant smile and amazing sense of humor.

