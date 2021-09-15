Fort Worth ISD official reports 2 district employees died of COVID-19 this week

article

A Fort Worth ISD official said two employees died of COVID-19 this week.

On Tuesday, the Fort Worth ISD school board held a meeting to get an update about the district's "safe return to learning."

During the meeting, district officials released the latest COVID-19 case numbers and answered questions from board members.

Board member Roxanne Martinez asked if there had been any deaths among employees and students from COVID-19, to which assistant superintendent Michael Steinert answered that there had been two employees who died from the coronavirus this week.

No further details were released about the employees.

The district reported there were just under 1,000 active COVID-19 cases, 734 among students and 192 among employees, as of September 10. That accounted for 1% of the student population and 1.7% of the district’s employees.

There were also 4,873 active student quarantines and 411 employee quarantines.

Since August 10, the district reported there have been 12,177 students who have tested positive or who have had close contact with someone who tested positive on or off campus.

