Texas To-Do List: Dallas Massage Chair Bus Tour

Travel can stress you out. If you want to do something fun while you relax you can go on this special tour of Dallas that puts comfort at the forefront.

The Dallas Massage Chair Bus Tour lets you explore the city from a massage chair.

"Our main focus is for people to have fun in a relaxing and unique environment," said April Campbell, the owner and CEO of Dallas Massage Chair Bus Tour. "The massage chairs is just part of the experience. We do also offer karaoke for those people who enjoy a cocktail. We offer a BYOB experience as well."

The buses are equipped with six full body, zero gravity massage chairs and their private parties can accommodate up to 10 people.

Luckily, the tours are long enough that everyone can get a turn in the massage chair.

"Our tours, they start at an hour and a half, and they can go up to three hours," said Campbell. "Our goal is to show you the great size of downtown Dallas. We tour Deep Ellum, and we got some hidden gems that we also visit. We've expanded to Arlington. We do have the capacity to go to other suburbs as well.

If you're looking for a real tour of Dallas where you can see all the well known landmarks, you're in luck because they do that too.

"We do offer those tours. We had a family reunion here, and we took them to JFK, we took them to all of their sites that they wanted," explained Campbell. "Your experience is yours, and we can fully customize it."

Learn more about Dallas Massage Chair Bus Tours here.

