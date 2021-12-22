Dallas motorcycle officer hurt in minor traffic accident
DALLAS - A Dallas police motorcycle officer was hurt in an accident in Rockwall Tuesday afternoon.
The bike was the only vehicle involved in the mishap on the Interstate 30 service road after a funeral escort.
The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
