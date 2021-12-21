Dallas first responders sue city over pay raise delays

article

Dallas police and firefighter groups are suing the city over raises they claim are being unfairly delayed.

The groups said the city of Dallas is violating an agreement signed in 2019 to ensure first responder salaries are competitive with similarly sized cities.

While the city did make the adjustments, they argue it was later than promised.

And they said officers and firefighters are being told they must wait until the start of the fiscal year to get those raises, which they argue is later than the agreement states.

READ MORE:

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50 an hour

Dallas PD hosts food giveaway at Paul Quinn College

Advertisement

Families impacted by Dallas apartment explosion get Christmas surprise