Dallas MLK Day parade held despite cold temperatures

North Texans were out despite the cold Saturday morning to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Dallas’ parade.

The parade was postponed from Monday because of a wintry mix.

Even with temperatures below freezing, the Dallas Martin Luther King Jr. parade went on.

"Layered up. Just put on as many layers as possible to make sure while we’re out here, we’re comfortable," Fred Winn said.

Featured article

Because of the wintry mix on MLK Day, several MLK Day events were postponed, including the Dallas MLK parade. Saturday’s parade, temperature wise, was better with the sun out, but not by much.

"I said just put on a jacket, just throw on anything to keep a little bit warm and we got blankets," Ebone Martin said.

Area high school drill teams and bands, businesses, and organizations were a part of the parade.

This was Martin’s fourth time attending the Dallas MLK parade.

"For me, it’s the importance. It’s my kids learning their Black history and being around other people celebrating our Black history. Especially Martin Luther King," she said.

Martin brought her 10-year-old and 1-year-old children.

She said the MLK Day parade has become a tradition for her family.

"It means a lot to me. Because they get to witness something. For me, it’s a childhood memory, like a staple for me going to a Dr. Martin Luther King parade every year back home. I’m glad they have that tradition as well because I had it with my grandmother and my mother," Martin said.

Parade attendee Brian Chapman said King’s message of equality is still important today.

"There’s the message that Martin Luther King gave to us in the 60s that’s still relevant to today. I think we can learn a lot from our past and use those lessons for our future," Chapman said.

"When I grew up, you had to ride the bus on the back. You know, in the backseat. You couldn’t just get on the bus, you know, with the majority of people," Paul Goosby said.

Winn said it’s crucial to keep King’s legacy going.

"He was all-inclusive, he included everybody. The downtrodden, those that don’t have access to public housing, those who don’t have access to healthcare. So he was about all of that, so that’s what we should be about as well," Winn said.

Parade attendees also said it’s necessary to pass on King’s legacy to the next generation and not let his message become lost.