Dallas' Martin Luther King Jr. Parade has been rescheduled due to the freezing forecast.

The parade was set for MLK Day on Monday, but has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The city blamed the "inclement weather" for the change.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing all day Monday, with a high of 23 degrees and a low of 15.

The Jan. 20th parade will start at Fair Park Gate 6 at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Robert B. Cullum Boulevard. It will then go down MLK Boulevard before heading south on Atlanta Street, then turning east onto Pennsylvania Avenue and coming back to Fair Park.

The celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is expected to include several local bands, dance teams, car clubs, elected officials, local businesses and more.