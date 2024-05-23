Expand / Collapse search

Missing Dallas 2-year-old who walked away from home found safe

By
Updated  May 23, 2024 8:08am CDT
Southeast Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

Diego Zapata

DALLAS - Dallas police said they have found a missing toddler.

Police had asked for help locating 2-year-old Diego Zapata, who was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Thursday walking in the area of Ezekial Avenue. That’s near Elam and Jim Miller roads in southeast Oak Cliff.

At the time, he was wearing a grey shirt with blue sleeves, a diaper, and Yoda socks.

He’s about 3 feet tall and weighs 30 to 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Featured

Texas Amber Alert: Missing Angel, Aiydann Ribera from Yorktown, Dewitt County found
article

Texas Amber Alert: Missing Angel, Aiydann Ribera from Yorktown, Dewitt County found

Two Texas boys at the center of an Amber Alert were found safe on Wednesday, authorities say.

Police did not release any details about where the boy was found, but they said he is safe.

It's not clear why he was out on his own overnight.