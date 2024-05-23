Missing Dallas 2-year-old who walked away from home found safe

article

Dallas police said they have found a missing toddler.

Police had asked for help locating 2-year-old Diego Zapata, who was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Thursday walking in the area of Ezekial Avenue. That’s near Elam and Jim Miller roads in southeast Oak Cliff.

At the time, he was wearing a grey shirt with blue sleeves, a diaper, and Yoda socks.

He’s about 3 feet tall and weighs 30 to 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Featured article

Police did not release any details about where the boy was found, but they said he is safe.

It's not clear why he was out on his own overnight.