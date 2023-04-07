Dallas man was texting while driving in crash that killed 2 in Garland, police say

A Dallas man is facing charges in a crash that killed 2 people in Garland. He was allegedly texting while driving at the time.

Marcelino Delos Santos Jr. is in the Garland Jail, facing two counts of manslaughter for the deadly crash last month.

Marcelino Delos Santos Jr. (Courtesy: Garland Police)

On March 27, at around 6:50 a.m., Delos Santos' pickup truck struck a 4-door sedan, killing Gilberto Campos Molinero and Artemio Licea Bolanos while they were traveling to work.

Investigators say Delos Santos was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at the intersection of South First Street and Casalita Drive when he crashed into the sedan.

Police say that he was texting at the time of the crash.

No bond has been set.