Garland DWI suspect failed several drug tests while out on bond, court records show

Court records show a man failed three drug tests while out on bond for allegedly causing a deadly crash in Garland while drunk and high.

His lawyer asked a judge to make his bond conditions more lenient. A hearing on that matter is set for Friday.

Jeremy Spencer remains out on bond after Garland police say he caused the crash that killed 13-year-old Brooklyn Moran in September.

Court documents show the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office has made multiple requests to hold Spencer’s bond insufficient because of failed drug tests. That could send Spencer back to jail.

Instead, so far, the court has only added more drug testing and an electronic ankle monitor with a curfew.

Brooklyn dreamed of playing soccer at the highest level, but a suspected intoxicated driver killed her and her dreams.

"I don’t even remember getting hit," recalled her mother, Brittney Moran. "And then next thing I know, I wake up at the hospital like four or five days later and didn’t even know I was in a wreck."

Friends of 13-year-old killed by suspected intoxicated driver remember her life

Brittney was driving the teen and her friend last September. According to an arrest affidavit, Spencer admitted to Garland police "he had fallen asleep at the wheel" and crashed head-on into the vehicle carrying the Morans.

Investigators believe Spencer was drunk or high or both. He’s indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter and assault.

Brittney was injured so badly that she was strapped to a stretcher at her child’s funeral.

"They were so bad that every doctor that has seen me had told me that I should’ve died," she said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Spencer did not have an eligible driver’s license. But for unknown reasons, the court allowed an interlock device for a vehicle he drives as one of his bond conditions.

An interlock device allows someone to drive if no alcohol is detected on their breath.

"I don’t believe he should be out on bond at all," said Brooklyn's dad, David Moran.

Conditions of Spencer’s bond also required him not to use drugs and was required to wear a patch that detects drug use through sweat and submit to random urine testing. But court records reveal he failed three drug patch tests for "methamphetamine and cocaine." Still, he remains out on bond.

In fact, Spencer’s attorney asked a judge to remove orders for random testing and remove the drug patch, arguing he has not failed a drug test since November. A hearing is set for Thursday.

For now, Brooklyn’s family is reflecting on their youngest of four kids who never had a chance to grow into who she wanted to be.

"She never made anybody feel like a stranger," David said. "She would definitely forgive him, but she would want him to at least have some kind of consequence for his actions."

Featured article

In 2021, Spencer was convicted of DWI and resisting arrest in Collin County. He served jail time and probation for that crime.

FOX 4 reached out to Spencer’s attorney for comment but did not hear back.