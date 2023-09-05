Dallas man wanted for murder after choking victim

article

A Dallas man is facing a murder charge after allegedly choking another man during an argument.

Police said it happened Wednesday night in the 8500 block of Old Hickory Trail, which is in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

Jacob Carmichael and Michael Carmichael got into an argument that became physical.

Police said 25-year-old Jacob choked 23-year-old Michael and then left the scene.

Michael was taken to the hospital and died on Saturday.

A warrant has been issued for Jacob Carmichael’s arrest.

Police have not said how or if the two men are related.