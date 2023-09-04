Dallas police looking for info after security guard killed outside check cashing store

Dallas police are hoping for someone to come forward with information after releasing photos of two suspects in the shooting death of an armored car guard.

Police released still images from surveillance camera video over the weekend, but they are not yet showing the entire video.

"From what I've seen thus far this was just a straight ambush," said Dallas Police detective Reginald Woods.

The robbery and murder of Gardaworld security officer David Ruback happened Friday morning outside Big Jim's Check Cashing Store on Carroll Avenue.

"While he's at the back door the car shoots in," said Det. Woods.

The 52-year-old Ruback was at the back of the armored van.

"As my complainant is getting out to walk towards the door he notices something isn't right, and he tries to escape to the front door and that's when he's met with a barrage of gunfire," Woods said.

The suspect with an AR-15-style rifle is caught on camera.

"He had a mask on," said Det. Woods. "He was masked up pretty good, and he had body armor on as well."

Detective Woods says that the suspect is wearing what a person in military or law enforcement would call a plate carrier.

The two suspects arrived in a white four-door sedan.

"Possibly a Chevrolet Impala, we're thinking, but we hadn't confirmed that yet because the vehicle has not been located," said Det. Woods.

The car had black wheels and sunroof. The sunroof was open and had the black antenna right above it.

"They were last seen traveling south on Carroll towards I-30 where a witness sees them turn to go west on Santa Fe and that's the last place they were seen because they almost hit a pedestrian on Santa Fe," said Det. Woods.

If you know anything you can text or call Detective Woods at his cell phone 214-293-4955 or email reginald.woods@dallaspolice.gov.