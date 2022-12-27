Dallas man found dead in Colorado at 'suspicious' scene, police say

Police in Colorado are investigating a possible homicide after a Dallas man was found dead inside a vehicle in Colorado Springs.

30-year-old Ivan Maldonado from Dallas was found inside a gray, four-door truck on the side of the road near I-25 on Dec. 20.

Police have not released details around what they found at the scene, but called the scene ‘suspicious’ and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Maldonado's cause of death has not been released at this time.

Colorado police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.