Dallas ISD’s ‘Operation Comeback’ urges students to return to school

The largest school district in North Texas trying to get kids back in school after many were lost during the pandemic.

Thousands of Dallas ISD students have not bothered to show up or log in for online learning.

With "Operation Comeback," the district plans to reach out to families with phone calls, text messages and by email.

Staff members will provide information on how families can get access to technology including wireless hotspots.

Later this week, they will also begin going to homes to try to reach students in person and urge them to return to school.