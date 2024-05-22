Dallas ISD teacher surprised with $10,000 on The Jennifer Hudson Show

A Dallas ISD teacher got a big surprise on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday.

24-year-old Marcus Bornslatter teaches fourth graders at Joe May Elementary School in Dallas.

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Haston/Warner Bros.)

He now makes sure each student has a safe space by going above and beyond to provide snacks, hygiene products and more in his classroom.

"A lot of kids that are fatherless, or they don't have a male figure around, so I was like, maybe if I'm in there I can be like a father or a big brother to these kids," Bornslatter said on the show.

He said when he first started at the school, kids questioned if he would stick around because previous teachers hadn't.

"Every week they were like, am I going to see you on Monday? I was like, you're going to see me every Monday for the rest of the school year," Bornslatter said.

His goal was to increase confidence in his students and get rid of negative self-talk.

Bornslatter says he's seen a great deal of progress.

"They are constantly growing and giving it their all," he said.

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Haston/Warner Bros.)

Then he got a big surprise.

A video message from his students and a bit of support.

"We want you to keep that great work going, so we're giving you $10,000!" Hudson exclaimed.

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Haston/Warner Bros.)

In the past, Bornslatter funded the supplies for his students out of his own pocket along with an online wishlist.

Now, he has $10,000 to help with those supplies.

