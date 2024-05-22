Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
12
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:39 PM CDT until WED 8:45 PM CDT, Freestone County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Hamilton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:12 AM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:15 PM CDT, Hopkins County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:18 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Red River County
Tornado Watch
from WED 6:41 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Fannin County, Lamar County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County

Dallas ISD teacher surprised with $10,000 on The Jennifer Hudson Show

By
Published  May 22, 2024 4:41pm CDT
Dallas ISD
FOX 4

DALLAS - A Dallas ISD teacher got a big surprise on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday.

24-year-old Marcus Bornslatter teaches fourth graders at Joe May Elementary School in Dallas.

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Haston/Warner Bros.)

He now makes sure each student has a safe space by going above and beyond to provide snacks, hygiene products and more in his classroom.

"A lot of kids that are fatherless, or they don't have a male figure around, so I was like, maybe if I'm in there I can be like a father or a big brother to these kids," Bornslatter said on the show.

He said when he first started at the school, kids questioned if he would stick around because previous teachers hadn't.

"Every week they were like, am I going to see you on Monday? I was like, you're going to see me every Monday for the rest of the school year," Bornslatter said.

His goal was to increase confidence in his students and get rid of negative self-talk.

Bornslatter says he's seen a great deal of progress.

"They are constantly growing and giving it their all," he said.

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Haston/Warner Bros.)

Then he got a big surprise.

A video message from his students and a bit of support.

"We want you to keep that great work going, so we're giving you $10,000!" Hudson exclaimed.

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Haston/Warner Bros.)

In the past, Bornslatter funded the supplies for his students out of his own pocket along with an online wishlist.

Now, he has $10,000 to help with those supplies.

You can watch The Jennifer Hudson Show weekdays at 1 p.m.