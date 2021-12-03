Dallas ISD mask mandate to end in January 2022

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa says his district will keep its mask policy in place until January 2022.

Hinojosa said the district would've been through at least two holidays by then and will end the mask mandate after the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Dallas ISD plans to switch its policy to "masks recommended."

Dallas was one of many districts that defied the governor's order prohibiting public schools to require masks on campus.

Several lawsuits have been filed over the ban, and recently a federal judge injunction on the governor's order was halted by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

