Dallas ISD launching program for babies and toddlers

article

Dallas ISD plans to expand its pre-kindergarten program to include babies and toddlers.

The initiative, called Start Strong Dallas, is in its early stages.

The school district said most of a child’s brain develops before they turn 5 years old, and many children already have learning gaps by the time they arrive in Dallas ISD’s pre-K program.

That includes development of language and social skills.

Dallas ISD also hopes to develop training for parents.

There’s no timeline for the Start Strong Dallas program to begin.

READ MORE:

Dallas ISD seeing progress with 'reset centers' as suspension alternative

Dallas ISD to drop mask mandate despite omicron variant concerns

Advertisement

South Oak Cliff football team wins state title; 1st for Dallas ISD in decades