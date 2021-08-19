Dallas ISD brings back virtual learning option for kids under 12

article

The Dallas Independent School District is now making virtual learning an option for some students.

Signup for the Virtual Academy is now available on the district’s website with teacher-led, at-home learning starting next Tuesday.

LINK: https://www.dallasisd.org/virtualacademy

Only students who are 11 years old or younger are eligible because they are too young to be vaccinated.

"We know students are best able to learn and grow in school, and we have put in place comprehensive safety measures for every campus. And while we recommend as many students as possible participate in on-campus learning due to the benefits, we understand parent and student concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic," Dallas ISD says on its website.

Monday is the deadline for families to sign up.

Students who have not yet enrolled in school and those who qualify for homebound services as medically fragile will be given first priority, the district said.

Garland ISD announced it is also now offering a virtual option for kids in pre-K through 6th grade.

But unlike in Dallas, Garland ISD’s curriculum will be posted online. Then it will be up to parents or guardians, not a teacher, to make sure the work is completed on time.

Families in Garland can sign up starting Thursday with remote learning starting Monday.

Several other large school districts in North Texas including Denton, Frisco, Plano and Richardson ISDs pivoted quickly to make virtual learning an option this school year even though the state is not providing funding for it.

RELATED:

Parents across North Texas school districts protest in support of virtual learning options

North Texas school districts re-evaluating COVID-19 protocols, virtual learning options

Frisco ISD to offer virtual learning option due to rising COVID-19 cases

Advertisement

Denton ISD launches virtual academy for upcoming school year