Some North Texas school districts re-evaluating COVID-19 protocols as cases rise

The Plano school board has a special meeting scheduled Monday night to revise its COVID-19 health and safety rules. The old ones are only a week old.

Many parents went before the board last week asking for stricter protocols.

Since then, cases of the COVID-19 delta variant have continued to soar, especially in children.

Among the changes being considered, the district will make masks available for all students and staff but will not require them because that is prohibited under Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders.

The school year starts Wednesday in Plano.

Richardson ISD parents might also get an update on the district’s COVID-19 plan Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone sent a message on Twitter that said, "We hear you, so please be on the lookout for important information coming your way on Monday afternoon."

The district is scheduled to start classes a week from Tuesday.