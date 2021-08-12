Parents across North Texas school districts protest in support of virtual learning options

article

A group of parents in Allen is demanding the district provide a virtual learning option for students.

The school year for Allen ISD started Wednesday.

Many parents across North Texas have requested a virtual learning option since students 12 and under are not eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some districts like Frisco, Plano and Richardson pivoted quickly to make it an option, even though the state is not providing funding for it.

There was a separate protest Thursday morning at a charter school in Irving. Families at Uplift North Hills Preparatory also say the school should offer a virtual option.