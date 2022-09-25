Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas.
According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours.
A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd.
He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas.
Police believe a fight occurred among a group of men before the shooting.
Witnesses at the scene said they saw men run toward an apartment complex nearby, but officers do not have a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.