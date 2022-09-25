Car catches fire after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas

A suspect’s stolen vehicle caught fire after having mechanical issues during a high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas late Saturday night.

This started at about 11:30 p.m., when Fort Worth police officers tried to pull over what appeared to be an impaired diver along Loop 820 and Rosedale Street.

The driver refused to stop, leading police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour.

Police said the erratic driving continued along I-20, then onto I-30 towards Dallas.

The vehicle began to have mechanical problems, and the chase ended near Dolphin Road in South Dallas.

The vehicle started smoking, before it caught fire. No one was inside the car as it caught fire.

The driver was taken into custody and a passenger was released. It’s not yet known what charges the driver will face.

No injuries were reported.



