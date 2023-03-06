New state bills looks to toughen laws for parolees after Dallas hospital shooting

State and local leaders will announce new bills on Monday that would toughen laws against parolees after the deadly shooting inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The shooter, Nestor Hernandez, was allowed to see his newborn and ended up assaulting his girlfriend and killing healthcare workers Jackie Pokuaa and Katie Flowers in October 2022.

Hernandez was out on parole from state prison for an aggravated robbery he committed in 2015. He was wearing an electronic ankle monitor. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice granted him permission to be with his girlfriend for their baby's delivery.

He had previous been arrested twice for parole violations.

Hernandez was shot in the leg by security inside the hospital.

The bills, which will be filed by State Rep. Rafael Anchia (D-Dallas), would prohibit the eligibility of violent convicted offenders for electronic monitoring.

It would also create a felony offense for removing electronic monitoring.

Several Dallas leaders are expected to attend the presentation of the legislative package, including Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia.

Shortly after the shooting, Garcia called it "an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system."

We will learn more about the bills Monday at 10 a.m.