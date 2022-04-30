Driver fled head-on crash in Dallas that killed 2 teens, injured 3 others

article

Dallas police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who fled the scene of a head-on crash with an SUV Friday night that killed two juveniles and injured three others.

The wreck happened just after 9 p.m., in the 13900 block of Esperanza Road.

Police said the pickup was going south on Esperanza Rd., west of Highway 75 in Far North Dallas, when the driver decided to pass a vehicle.

The truck crossed into oncoming traffic, slamming head-on into the SUV.

The driver of the pickup ran away.

Five juveniles in the SUV were taken to hospitals. The driver and front passenger in the SUV were later pronounced dead. The three other juveniles suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to search for the driver of the pickup truck, whose identity has not yet been released.