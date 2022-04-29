Man hurt in gunfight outside Dallas sports bar

article

A man was critically injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a Dallas sports bar.

It happened just after midnight Friday outside Bombshells Restaurant and Bar, which is near North Stemmons Freeway and West Mockingbird Lane.

Officers said a fight between two men led to a gun battle and dozens of rounds were fired.

One of the shooters was found wounded in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The other was seen leaving in a bullet-riddled Chevy Tahoe. It’s not clear if he was injured.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police said they are reviewing security video to try to identify the second shooter.