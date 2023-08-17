Dallas gun range deadly shooting: Man charged with murder

Police say they arrested a man and charged him with murder for a deadly shooting at a Dallas gun range.

24-year-old John "Trey" Shaunfield was killed in the shooting at DFW Gun Range and Academy on W. Mockingbird Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard, last Friday.

25-year-old Austin Tran has been charged with Shaunfield's murder.

Police said that Tran shot Shaunfield at the gun range and then shot himself.

Tran was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to an update from police on Saturday.

Trey Shaunfield

Family members say Shaunfield had recently graduated from Texas A&M and was working at the DFW Gun Club.

No information has been released about if Shaunfield and Tran knew each other prior to the shooting.