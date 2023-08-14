Dallas man killed in gun range shooting identified

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed at a gun range in Dallas on Friday evening.

24-year-old John "Trey" Shaunfield was killed in the shooting at DFW Gun Range and Academy on W. Mockingbird Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard.

The Medical Examiner listed Shaunfield's manner of death as homicide.

Dallas police say the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.

A person, who has not yet been identified, shot Shaunfield at the gun range and then shot himself, according to police.

Shaunfield was taken to the hospital, where he died. The shooter was in critical condition, according to the last update from police on Saturday.

No other details were released as police continue their investigation.