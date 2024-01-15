School closings: Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs among districts closed Tuesday

Several North Texas school districts, including Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD, will be closed on Tuesday because of the winter weather.

Things will be dry on Tuesday, but the temperatures will be below freezing for the entire day, only getting into the upper 20s. That means most of the snow that fell late Sunday and on Monday will remain on the ground.

Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD were among the districts to announce they were canceling classes for Tuesday.

Most of the closures started to come in between 2 and 3 p.m. on Monday.

Tuesday Forecast

Overnight lows will be 11-12 degrees.

11 degrees is the record low, so there is definitely a chance we could break or tie the record.

We will spend the entirety of the day below freezing, with temperatures only getting into the upper 20s.