The arctic air officially moves into North Texas on Saturday, dropping temperatures below freezing until Wednesday.

Here's what we expect to happen over the next few days.

Saturday Forecast: Freezing Temperatures Arrive

Temperatures will actually be fairly warm for a bit on Saturday.

Highs will climb into the high 50s, but the arctic air will send temperatures tumbling.

The front will cross over the Red River counties mid-to-late morning.

You can expect the cold to move into the Metroplex in the late afternoon.

Temperatures should be in the 30s by the time the sun sets.

Wind chills

Sunday Forecast: Dangerously cold temperatures

When you wake up on Sunday, things will be COLD.

Temperatures will be in the upper teen, with wind chills in single digits. Some areas could see wind chills at zero or even sub-zero.

A wind chill advisory was issued for Sunday morning for I-20 north. It is the first of multiple winter weather alerts we expect to be issued this weekend.

The warmest temperatures will be in the 20s, with wind chill values in the teens through the afternoon.

Most of the day, things will be dry.

A disturbance is expected to move into North Texas on Sunday.

The atmosphere will need to moisten from the top down before anything falls.

The wintry precipitation is expected to start in some areas on Sunday evening.

We could see some spots of freezing rain and sleet develop, mostly south of I-20.

As the atmosphere moistens a little more we'll be looking at more of a sleet and freezing rain mixture.

There will be chances to see that wintry mix, with coverage increase as we move toward midnight.

Monday Forecast: Chance of snow, sleet, freezing rain

The highest chance of a wintry mix will be from midnight Monday until about 9 a.m.

The northern counties will have a chance for a light snow.

If you live north of 380, where the atmospheric temperature will be a bit colder, you should be hoping for the snow. It will likely be a dry snow, that will not stick to the roads.

A little farther south, we are expecting to see a wintry mix. A mix of sleet and freezing rain from the Metroplex to the southern counties.

We expect Central Texas to see more freezing rain.

Any precipitation that does fall will likely be fairly light in nature.

Still, travel could be impacted and roads could be slick.

Tuesday Forecast: Still Cold

Things will be dry again on Tuesday, but it will still be frigid.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the teens, and we will spend the entirety of the day below freezing.

Wednesday Forecast: Finally above freezing

Temperatures will start out below freezing on Wednesday morning, but should climb above 32 degrees by the late morning.

Overall, we expect to spend about 84 hours below freezing.

That's well short of the record 295 hours we spent below freezing in 1983.