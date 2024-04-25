2 Roosevelt High School students leaving football practice shot in drive-by, coach says

Dallas police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two Roosevelt High School students.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 6:40 p.m. near the high school campus.

Coach Terrence Lowery said he was leaving football practice with two sophomore players in his car.

As they were leaving, Lowery says the two teens were shot in a drive-by. The coach wasn’t hurt.

Lowery says he drove back to the school and called 911 for help.

The conditions of the students are not known at this time.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.