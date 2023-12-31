LIVE: Dallas New Year's Eve Fireworks

Dallas is putting on a fireworks show to celebrate this New Year's Eve and you can watch it right here!

Our crews will livestream the fireworks display from Reunion Tower on this page. The show is expected to start as soon as we hit midnight in the central time zone.

There will be 15,000 pounds of fireworks, in addition to 250 million light shows on the ball, paying homage to previous decades, starting from the 1920s.

The show will have not only fireworks, but a record of 500 drones. There will also be a light show to coincide with the fireworks.

You can watch last year's show below.

New Year's Countdown 2024