City of Dallas ends agreement with Fair Park management company

The City of Dallas announced on Wednesday that it will end its agreement with Fair Park First, the nonprofit that manages Fair Park.

Fair Park First and the for-profit Oak View Group has come under fire in recent months after an audit found $5.7 million donated to improve the area was misused.

What we know:

The official termination of the agreement between the city and Fair Park First will take effect in 90 days.

It also ends the subcontracting relationship between Fair Park First and Oak View Group 360.

City leaders say the move is necessary because of the "flawed" existing contract does not have a direct relationship between OVG360 and the city.

Dallas Park and Recreation will take over the daily operations and maintenance of the area, while partnering with a non-profit for third party funding.

Dallas Park and Recreation says it will honor all existing contracts for upcoming park events.

Fair Park First, OVG360 controversy

The backstory:

Fair Park First has been responsible for the programming, facility operations and maintenance of Fair Park since January 2019.

An accountant report, released in October 2024, revealed that $5.7 million from private donors that was restricted for specific Fair Park projects was used by OVG360 for operating expenses and unqualified projects.

That’s about a third of the total money raised in the six years since the city awarded the deal to the odd partnership between Fair Park First, a nonprofit organization, and Oak View Group, OVG360’s for-profit umbrella company.

Oak View Group later disputed the findings.

FOX 4 also reported on Oak View Group's issues paying its third-party vendors.

Leaders on end of Fair Park First agreement

"Fair Park is a vital part of our city’s cultural and historic identity," said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. "This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring sound stewardship and transparent management of this beloved public asset. The city is prepared to move forward decisively to protect Fair Park’s future. We will work with all our stakeholders to maintain this Crown Jewel of Dallas."

"This step enables us to reset our approach to Fair Park management and is in the best interest of Fair Park, patrons, and the taxpayers of Dallas," said John D. Jenkins, Director, Dallas Park and Recreation Department. "Dallas is firmly committed to developing a new plan that is financially sustainable, vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive in order to propel Fair Park forward so that Dallas residents will be able to enjoy the park year-round."

"This is a decision that I wholeheartedly standby, as I want to ensure fiscal responsibility and transparency are at the top of the list for anyone the City of Dallas chooses to do business with," wrote Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua in a statement. "We must track the impact when decisions are made, and when mistakes are made, we must course correct. This decision is designed to put us back on course in revitalizing Fair Park and ensuring its future."