Fair Park improvement plans for new park facing financial woes

The Brief Plans to convert a parking lot near the Dos Equis Pavilion into a green space are in jeopardy. An audit prompted by allegations that funds were mishandled was set to be released to the public on Wednesday. City leaders say residents deserve transparency.



Fair Park First’s board of directors received a long-awaited audit report on Wednesday. It was prompted by allegations that funds donated to the nonprofit organization were being mishandled.

For the community around Fair Park, the promise of a new green space inside Fair Park could once again be an empty one.

"You have an area that once was a thriving minority community taken away through eminent domain. It was bulldozed to create these parking lots," Brian Luallen, the former CEO of the nonprofit Fair Park First, told FOX 4 in 2020.

He said the huge parking lot near the Dos Equis Pavilion would be transformed in five years.

"We will be coming in here with a green space that is really built on the idea of the southern tradition of the front porch, a transitional area that connects to your home, affords connections to nature, affords opportunities for people to gather and be together as a community," he said.

The goal was to turn the space into a large lawn, children’s play area, a water feature, and a pavilion for gatherings, everything from fitness classes to outdoor movies.

Construction was supposed to begin nearly a year ago in November 2023.

But things have been on hold for months because a whistleblower alleged money that was supposed to go toward capital projects like venues and the park was instead being used for operating expenses.

With an audit underway, Luallen resigned in July.

On Monday, the new CEO of Fair Park First said some of the plans could be changing.

"Right now, our budget for the community park is being finessed, I will say. Part of our direction was to redesign. That's a scary word, but we are incorporating some more parking spaces per our contractual agreement with Live Nation and the State Fair. So, we are reconfiguring some of the site. We look to start that up again once we conclude the audit. We have been on a bit of a pause from a fundraising standpoint," Alyssa Arnold said.

The new CEO said the goal is to deliver by 2026.

Based on Wednesday’s meeting agenda, the audit was supposed to be presented in public.

But a Fair Park First board member called for the presentation to instead happen in a closed session.

As of 4 p.m., the audit still hasn’t been released to the public.

The city of Dallas has its own audit underway.

"I am very disappointed with the way this process has gone. Our citizens deserve more transparency than this. This has gone for too long. Fair Park needs a major shakeup and changes. Our city deserves better," said Arun Argarwal, the president of the Dallas Parks and Recreation Board.

Next week, Fair Park First and the executives of the for-profit manager of Fair Park, Oak View Group 360, will be part of an open session briefing on the audit in front of the full Dallas City Council.

Greg O'Dell with Oak View Group released a statement to FOX 4 saying, "Oak View Group is not responsible for any deficiency in the fundraising cash account balance at Fair Park. More importantly, the audit report confirms there has been no fraud or misuse of funds. OVG executed its responsibilities according to our contract. All fundraising cash was spent on Fair Park and Fair Park First exclusively, and all uses of donated funds were directed or approved by Fair Park First in writing. We have not received a demand from Fair Park First for payment of any amounts, but if received, we will respond accordingly."