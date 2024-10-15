Security company still awaiting payment months after Fair Park event

article

The Brief K9 Security Detection Services was hired by Oak View Group for a Memorial Day music festival at Fair Park, but they say they still haven't been paid. Oak View Group is the for-profit company the manages Fair Park for the City of Dallas. Oak View Group recently revealed that its operating expenses are $2 million more than its anticipated revenue.



The Oak View Group, the for-profit company managing Fair Park for the City of Dallas, is having trouble paying its third-party vendors.

K9 Security Detection Services was hired by Oak View Group to provide K9 explosive detection services for a Memorial Day music festival at Fair Park.

Four handlers worked a total of 114 hours for the 2-day event.

"It was very, very hot that day. We were manning the gates, looking for explosive hazards, looking for anything weird or suspicious that may be a danger," said K9 handler Michael Chavez.

Maureen Cooke, the owner of KSDS, sent an invoice after the event to the company that operates Fair Park.

On May 29, Oak View Group confirmed it received the notice and would "get it processed into the system today." That wasn't the case.

"It's only $15,000, but it's everything to a small company like mine," said Cooke.

After multiple follow-ups Cooke received a different response on August 5.

"Unfortunately we had fraudulent activities with our operating account and had to close the account and reopen a new account. I ordered our new checks and I'm expecting them to arrive today so we can resume business," an email to Cooke said.

Still, the check never came.

"We worked our butts off out there," said Cooke. "We did it on very short notice. My handlers had to cancel plans for Memorial Day weekend to do their event and make the place safe for the public."

The last response Cooke received was nearly two months ago.

"We continue to work through our payables. I can tell you the invoice has been approved for payment," read the email.

Cooke says since that time, her emails, phone calls and text messages have all been ignored.

The company is still waiting to be paid four and a half months after the event.

The new information comes just a week after the Oak View Group admitted to city council members that it did not have enough money to cover its operating expenses.

The company revealed that its operating expenses are $2 million more than its anticipated revenue.

"We are aware and share concerns regarding the shortfall in operating funds and the resulting outstanding payables. As this has been a high priority for us, we continue to pursue solutions to address the situation as soon as possible. We do not take lightly the impact this has on the businesses providing services to Fair Park and we sincerely appreciate their patience as we work through this process," said Julie Bowman, a spokesperson for Oak View Group, in a statement to FOX 4.

FOX 4 asked the spokesman how the Oak View Group plans to rectify the situation if it does not have enough revenue to cover operating expenses and when vendors can expect to get paid.

At this time, they have not responded to those questions.

Oak View Group executives will face the full Dallas City Council about its leadership of Fair Park at City Hall on Wednesday.