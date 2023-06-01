The U.S. Postal Service released its national dog bite rankings. Dallas is near the top.
DALLAS - Postal carriers have to be on the defensive in Dallas, according to new rankings from the U.S. Postal Service.
USPS released its national rankings for dog attacks in 2022.
Dallas finished third on the list with dogs biting carriers 44 times last year.
Houston finished first in the ranking with 57 bites and Los Angeles came in second with 48 incidents.
Texas was second among states, behind only California.
Overall, 5,300 Postal Service employees were attacked by dogs while delivering mail in 2022.
Many attacks reported by letter carriers came from dogs whose owners regularly told them, "My dog won’t bite."
"When letter carriers deliver mail in our communities, dogs that are not secured or leashed can become a nemesis and unpredictable and attack," said Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager in a statement. "Help us deliver your mail safely by keeping your dog secure and out of the way before your carrier arrives."
USPS asks for owners to keep their dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door or on a leash when mail carriers are around.
They also ask pet owners to remind children not to take mail from a letter carrier because the dog may see the carrier as a threat to the child.
Photographer: Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images
USPS Dog Bites in 2022
- Houston, TX - 57
- Los Angeles, CA - 48
- Dallas, TX - 44
- Cleveland, OH - 43
- San Diego, CA - 39
- Chicago, IL - 36
- St. Louis, MO - 34
- Kansas City, MO - 33
- Phoenix, AZ - 32
- San Antonio, TX - 32
- Detroit, MI - 30
- Philadelphia, PA - 28
- Louisville, KY - 26
- Columbus, OH - 23
- Minneapolis, MN - 22
- Milwaukee, WI - 22
- Cincinnati, OH - 22
- Charlotte, NC - 21
- Miami, FL - 21
- Indianapolis, IN - 21
- Toledo, OH - 20
- Baton Rouge, LA - 20
- Memphis, TN - 19
- San Francisco, CA - 19
- Pittsburgh, PA - 19
- Denver, CO - 19
- Akron, OH - 19
- Buffalo, NY - 18
- Dayton, OH - 18
- Fort Worth, TX - 17
- Long Beach, CA - 16
- Stockton, CA - 16
- Jacksonville, FL - 16
- Oklahoma City, OK - 16
- El Paso, TX - 16
- Baltimore, MD - 16