Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags' criminal history raises questions about accountability

Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz is now facing multiple federal charges for tampering with IV bags that lead to the death of one of his colleagues and heart attacks for 11 patients Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas.

FOX 4 has reported that he was convicted by a Collin County jury for animal cruelty for shooting his neighbor's dog back in 2016.

Newly released records in response to an open records request show Ortiz shot his neighbor's dog out of retaliation, because she has testified against him in a domestic violence case.

"It's outrageous that this doctor was allowed to keep practicing in the state and have patients' lives in his hands. It raises the question, what does it take for the Texas Medical Board to do their job?" said Ware Wendell, Executive Director of Texas Watch, a non-partisan nonprofit that advocated for patient's rights.

According to a complaint before the Texas Medical Board in March 2018, Dr. Ortiz was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a spouse in 1995. Then in 2005, a second female partner filed for an emergency protective order alleging he assaulted her. In 2014, he was arrested for assault involving a third female victim. In 2015, she also filed for a protective order.

In 2016, a Collin County jury found Dr. Ortiz guilty of animal cruelty.

According to the Texas Medical Board complaint Dr. Ortiz "shot his female neighbor's pet dog in retaliation for helping the third female victim of domestic violence escape him and testifying against him at the protective order hearing."

"It is shocking and disgusting what the allegations are here," said Wendell.

All Ortiz received was a slap on the wrist by Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Garland for failing to notify the hospital of the misdemeanor criminal charges.

Baylor Scott and White suspended his privileges for 14 days.

Wendell says this case is an egregious example of how the system that should be protecting patients is broken.

"Right now laws are skewed against patients in favor of dangerous doctors. We need dangerous doctors run out of the profession. They should not be allowed to practice," he said

Baylor Scott and White in Garland suspended Dr. Ortiz's privileges over a different case involving a patient, but he was allowed to practice at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas, where he was captured on surveillance video, putting allegedly tainted IV bags into the warmer.

Dr. Ortiz was arrested on Sept. 14.

The Texas Medical Board has indefinitely suspected the anesthesiologist from practicing.

He was ordered to remain in jail until his trial.

Dr. Ortiz's next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14.

He could face life in prison if convicted.



