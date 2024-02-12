Dallas Cowboys to hire Mike Zimmer as new defensive coordinator

There was plenty of speculation, but now it's official: the Dallas Cowboys will hire Mike Zimmer to be the team's new defensive coordinator.

Zimmer and the Cowboys have been closely linked for days, but the terms of the agreement became official on Monday.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Image Expand

Zimmer, 67, was the Cowboys defensive coordinator from 2000 to 2006 and had served as a defensive coach for the team dating back to the mid 90s.

The former Minnesota Vikings head coach replaces Dan Quinn, who left the Cowboys to take the head coaching job with the Washington Commanders.

ESPN analyst and former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan had sparked speculation that Zimmer and the Cowboys were not as close to a deal as originally reported.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Ryan, who had interviewed for the defensive coordinator job, said Zimmer had not officially signed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Monday that the Cowboys reached back out to Ryan about the position.

The Cowboys signed the deal with Zimmer after Jerry Jones and the team's leaders returned from the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Zimmer is expected to officially start his job in Dallas later this week.